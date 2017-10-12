Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on October 8, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo: Steven Ryan, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - There may be no such thing as a sure thing in sports, but does anyone really believe that the 0-5 New York Giants -- a team that last four wide receivers to injury last Sunday -- can beat the Broncos in their back yard?

The Broncos promise they won't look past anyone.

"There’s no upsets," quarterback Trevor Siemian said. reiterating a message Head Coach Vance Joseph had shared with the team. "There’s no favorites in the NFL because anything can happen every week. You see plenty evidence of that every Sunday.

The Giants are going to come in here with a chip on their shoulder. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. They have a bunch of great players. They have a Hall of Fame quarterback. They have a great team. We have to be ready to play.”

CJ Anderson also believes the Giants can be a dangerous team.

“If you don’t show up in this business every week, you’re going to get your butt kicked," Anderson said. "One thing holds true, we know the Giants are 0-5. But, we also know they have Pro Bowl players. Their goal is to come in here and get a W. Our goal is also to win. Both teams have one thing in common.”

The players may see things differently than the fans do.

The Broncos fans see 0-5, but the Broncos players like tight end AJ Derby give New York a lot more credit.

“In our mind, they’re a playoff team," Derby said. "They’re coming off of a playoff year last year. We think they have a lot of talent. They’re a good team. We’re hoping that they can’t put it together against us. We’re just trying to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

That's something the Broncos will likely say next week when they visit the likely winless Chargers. If Trinidad and Tobago can knock the U.S. out of the World Cup then anything is possible. There is no thing as a sure thing in sports.

