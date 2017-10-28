Broncos promote linebacker Snyder, waive Hunter Sharp

Aug 26, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Kevin Snyder (45) during the national anthem before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

ENGLEWOOD—Doesn’t look like Todd Davis will be playing Monday night.

The Broncos made a roster move Saturday, promoting inside linebacker Kevin Snyder to their 53-man roster and waiving punt returner/backup receiver Hunter Sharp.

If Davis does not play against the Kansas City Chiefs, Zaire Anderson would likely start in the linebacker spot next to Brandon Marshall. Snyder would serve as a backup inside linebacker.

Snyder spent the first seven weeks of the NFL season unemployed after he was waived-injured with turf toe when the Broncos set their season-opening, 53-man roster in early September.

An undrafted rookie from Rutgers in 2015, Snyder spent some time on the New England Patriots’ active roster that season. He was signed to the Broncos’ practice squad late last year.

After practicing with the Broncos through the offseason, training camp and preseason this year, Snyder spent a good month rehabbing his toe injury before he had a workout last week with the Atlanta Falcons and then signed with the Broncos’ practice squad Monday.

Snyder got some linebacker reps this week as Davis didn’t practice because of a high ankle sprain he suffered last week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Although high ankle sprains are usually a two- to six-week injuries depending on the severity, Davis did attempt to return this week to play against the Chiefs. He worked out under trainer/coach supervision on a side field Saturday and is listed as “questionable” on the Broncos’ injury report.

The roster move was a blow to Sharp, who was impressive in his NFL debut last week, returning five punts for 55 yards. He became vulnerable this week, however, because punt returner-receiver Isaiah McKenzie and kickoff returner-receiver Cody Latimer returned from injuries.

The Broncos are expected to try and sign Sharp back to their practice squad next week, providing he is not claimed off waivers by another team.

