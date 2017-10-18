Broncos promote receiver Hunter Sharp, sign River Cracraft to practice squad

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 31: Wide receiver Hunter Sharp #17 of the Denver Broncos lines up against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 31, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Dustin Bradford, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA—The Broncos added some much-needed depth to their wide receiver position Wednesday by promoting Hunter Sharp from their practice squad to 53-man roster and signing undrafted rookie River Cracraft to their practice squad, a source told 9NEWS.

Sharp is in his second professional season. He was undrafted out of Utah State last season, signing with the Broncos’ practice squad in the final week of the regular season last year. He had six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games, then impressed the Broncos’ coaching staff with his scout team work this year.

Sharp is needed because the Broncos have already ruled out receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie for the game Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. Sanders and McKenzie both have severely sprained right ankles.

Another receiver, Cody Latimer, was expected to get one more week to recover from the PRP (Platelet-rich Plasma) procedure he had done in his right knee.

Sharp joins Demaryius Thomas, Bennie Fowler III and Jordan Taylor as Bronco receivers this week.

In his two seasons at Utah State, Sharp averaged 69 receptions, 887 yards and 8 touchdowns a year.

Cracraft in four seasons at Washington State averaged 55 catches, 675 yards and 5 touchdowns per year. Listed at 6-foot, 200 pounds, Cracraft went undrafted in part because he suffered a torn ACL in a game against Cal last November.

© 2017 KUSA-TV