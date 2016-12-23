Broncos promote tight end Krieger-Coble, cut QB Davis

Tight end Henry Krieger Coble #84 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the preseaon NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD—Merry Christmas, Henry Krieger-Coble.

In need of tight end help, the Denver Broncos stayed in-house to promote rookie Henry Krieger-Coble from their practice squad.

To make room for Krieger-Coble, the Broncos waived veteran backup quarterback Austin Davis.

The Broncos needed tight end help after starter Virgil Green and “receiving” tight end A.J. Derby went down with concussions last week in Denver’s 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

Jeff Heuerman will replace Green as the starter Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs with Krieger-Coble replacing Derby’s pass-catching role.

Among the 23 undrafted rookies the Broncos signed following the NFL draft this year, Krieger-Coble got the second largest signing bonus at $10,000. (Defensive lineman Kyle Peko, who has been on the Broncos’ practice squad all year, got the largest bonus at $11,000.)

Krieger-Coble had three catches for 30 yards during the preseason. A tad undersized at 6-foot-4, 248 pounds when he joined the Broncos in May, Krieger-Coble has gained weight through strength training during the season.

A teammate of Derby’s at Iowa, Krieger-Coble had 35 catches for 405 yards last year as a senior.

Davis signed with the Broncos when they set their season-opening 53-man roster on Sept. 3. A 10-game starter for the St. Louis Rams in 2014, Davis was inactive as the No. 3 quarterback for 12 games this season behind starter Trevor Siemian and first-round rookie Paxton Lynch.

Davis did dress for two games as the backup to Lynch when Siemian missed games against Atlanta and Jacksonville because of injuries, but didn’t take a snap.

