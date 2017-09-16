Broncos Ring of Fame coach Red Miller hospitalized

1979; Denver, CO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Denver Broncos head coach Red Miller on the sidelines during the 1979 season at Mile High Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rod Hanna, Rod Hanna)

KUSA - Robert “Red” Miller, head coach of the Denver Broncos’ famed Orange Crush teams that ignited the Broncomania phenomenon that carries on today, is in a local hospital in stable condition after suffering a stroke Monday night.

Miller was watching the Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers with his wife Nan when he fell ill.

Nan Miller said her husband suffered a stroke three years ago and bounced back and believes he will do so, again.

“We’re optimistic and hopeful and our goal is to get him on the field for his Ring of Fame and for his 90th birthday,’’ Nan Miller said. “We’re pretty positive about it. We’ve seen it before. It’s a miracle what they do with stroke patients. We ask Bronco fans and all the Denver people to keep him in their prayers.’’

Miller turns 90 on October 31st and will become the 32nd member inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame on Nov. 19, when his former team hosts the Cincinnati Bengals at Broncos stadium. The ceremony coincides with the 40-year anniversary of the Broncos’ 1977 team that finished 12-2 and beat the mighty Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders in the playoffs to win the AFC title and play in the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

Many of the players from Miller’s teams are planning to attend his ceremony.

The Broncos had never reached the playoffs until Miller was hired to replace John Ralston prior to the 1977 season. The Broncos then reached the playoffs the first three seasons of Miller’s term. Denver went 8-8 in his fourth season of 1980 and when Gerald Phipps sold the team to Edgar Kaiser Jr., Miller was replaced by Dan Reeves.

After briefly coaching the Denver Gold of the United States Football League in 1983, Miller stayed in the Denver area and worked as a stock broker for 15 years. He is the only Ring of Fame member in the Class of 2017.

