Broncos rookie Carlos Henderson to undergo thumb surgery

Aug 10, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Carlos Henderson (11) is defended by Chicago Bears free safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) during the second half at Soldier Field.

ENGLEWOOD—Rookie receiver Carlos Henderson will undergo a surgical procedure to repair an injured thumb, sources told 9News.

No timetable has been determined on Henderson’s return, although he will likely miss the rest or preseason and possibly the early part of the regular season.

Henderson suffered the injury early in the Broncos’ preseason game Thursday night against the Chicago Bears. He tried to play through the injury without notifying the training staff, but it was obvious through the two kickoffs he dropped that the thumb was affecting his play.

He did not practice Saturday as he was undergoing tests to determine the severity of his thumb injury.

Henderson was the first of the Broncos’ two, third-round draft picks this year, No. 82 overall. He had 82 catches for 1,532 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior at Louisiana Tech last year and added two more rushing touchdowns and two more scores off kickoff returns.

