Broncos rookie De'Angelo Henderson overcame odds and has degree to prove it

Running back De'Angelo Henderson speaks to the media during the 2017 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. (Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports, Brian Spurlock)

ENGLEWOOD—De’Angelo Henderson came out of college this year as the Joe DiMaggio of running backs.

The small school (NCAA FCS) record for consecutive game touchdowns was 20. The overall NCAA record for touchdowns scored in consecutive games was 27.

Henderson scored touchdowns in each of the final 35 games of his career at Coastal Carolina – every game in his final three seasons.

Did the streak become an all-consuming monster as it went along (as it did for the Yankee Clipper during his 56-game hitting streak in 1941)?

“If anything I hated thinking about it,’’ Henderson said in a sit-down interview with 9News last week. “The guys on my team, they did a good job of trying to remind me about it. But I definitely didn’t think about it, I just went out there and played football.’’

Henderson scored 64 touchdowns in all for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, rushed for 4,635 yards, and added another 921 yards receiving on 97 receptions.

None of those numbers are included in his proudest accomplishment to date.

“Graduating from college,’’ he said.

Coming out of high school in Summerville, South Carolina, Henderson received a blow when confusion over his math entrance test score left him academically ineligible for college ball. He greyshirted in 2011 to get his scores up to par, redshirted in 2012 and then played four years of college.

The slow start academically made his degree in recreation and sports management – which he finished before his senior football season – even sweeter.

“I guess you could say that as well, but I’m the first person in my family to go to college,’’ Henderson said. “And I’m the first graduate as well. So, setting the bar high and the standards high for our future generations in my family is something I definitely wanted to do. That was definitely one of the biggest things I ever accomplished.’’

During his record-setting college career, Henderson wore No. 31. When he became the Broncos’ sixth-round draft pick on April 29, he soon requested the No. 33 to honor two people.

One was for his fraternity friend, Anthony Frye, who was killed in a motorcycle accident minutes after visiting with Henderson. The other was for his former Coastal Carolina coach Maurice Drayton, who is now an assistant special teams coach with the Indianapolis Colts.

“My frat brother, Anthony Frye, died March 2, 2016,’’ Henderson said. “And when he went to Coastal, he wore No. 33 as well. I wanted to honor him and keep him by my side. My mentor wore No. 33 as well. I found that out later on. It’s cool how two people I really loved and looked up to wore the same number and I just wanted to do the same.’’

Frye’s fatal accident hit Henderson hard.

“We were together in a frat meeting and we went out to eat afterwards,’’ Henderson said. “And he said, ‘Hop’ text me in 20 minutes. He died in 18. He was a block away from his house. He’s got a newborn kid. His girlfriend he was about to get married to soon. It was tough on all of us at Myrtle Beach and it was real rough on my (frat) brothers. Look at it as a learning experience. Don’t question what’s God’s path and whatever you do, love your family, love your friends.’’

Now, ‘‘Hop” as he was called for the running style he has out of his 5-foot-7, 208-pound frame, needs to figure out how to make a Broncos’ roster that already has Jamaal Charles, C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker, Juwan Thompson and Bernard Pierce in its running backs meeting room.

To pull it off, Henderson will draw him from his college experience, both on the field and in the classroom.

“Just being on top of my studies,’’ he said. “Being confident in myself. Believing in everything that coach Mike (McCoy) and coach (Eric) Studesville are going to bring to the table. Learn as much as I can from everybody and be humble.’’

© 2017 KUSA-TV