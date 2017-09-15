Broncos sign Rubin as Crick likely needs season-ending back surgery

(Photo: Dustin Bradford - GettyImages, 2017 Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD—Jared Crick tried to fight the impossible fight.

His back wouldn’t come around, though, and it appears likely the Broncos’ starting defensive end will need season-ending back surgery, sources told 9News. After 9News broke the news of Crick's likely surgery, the Broncos announced they are placing the defensive end on injured reserve and signing veteran nose tackle Ahtyba Rubin.

An overachiever who had 3.0 sacks and 15 starts for the Broncos last season, Crick was carted off the practice field Aug. 12 with a severe back injury.

He sat out three weeks, then tried returned to practice last week. But by Thursday, Crick had to rest again. He practiced again Wednesday but again he couldn’t go Thursday.

Crick, 28, is getting a second medical opinion from Dr. Robert Watkins but it appears he has a disc issue that must be surgically repaired. The Broncos have already made an adjustment by signing Rubin, a former Cleveland Brown and Seattle Seahawk defensive tackle.

Rubin, 31, has been a starter since 2009. He is a 321-pound space eater who is athletic enough to register two interceptions and 15.0 sacks in his career. He was initially drafted in the sixth round out of Iowa State by the Browns in 2008.

Crick played at Nebraska and was the Houston Texans’ fourth-round draft pick in 2012. After four years in Houston, he became a free agent signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Broncos. He will make $1.75 million this season, then become a free agent in March.

