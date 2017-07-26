Broncos take conditioning test on the eve of training camp

KUSA (Photo: KUSA)

DOVE VALLEY - Some say the night before training camp is like Christmas Eve. Others say it's like the night before school starts. The latter may be more accurate because for the first time in forever the Broncos had to take a test before camp kicked off, a conditioning test.

"Since I've been in the NFL this is my first time doing a conditioning test," said Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas is the longest tenured Bronco -- going into his 8th season -- which shows how long it's been since Denver had their players doing sprints to see what kind of shape they're in prior to training camp.

"I hate conditioning tests. I've been thinking about it all day," Thomas continued to joke. "My stomach is shaking right now."

"That test is not a punishment test," emphasized Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph. "It's more of a measuring stick to see where we are. I'm not so old school that I want to come out on the first day of camp and punish players. It's not about punishment it's about a measuring stick."

Unlike Thomas, Von Miller said he's excited about the tests, it means football is officially upon us.

"Conditioning tests, I'm not worried about that, I'm looking forward to it," Miller said.

The conditioning tests may matter a little, but at 9:30am Thursday is when the real fun begins.

