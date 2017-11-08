Broncos to place Menelik Watson on IR with foot injury, sign OT Cyrus Kouandjio

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA—The Denver Broncos will place starting right tackle Menelik Watson on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday and replace him on their 53-man roster by signing former University of Alabama and Buffalo Bills’ offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio, sources told 9News.

Watson, who had battled calf problems in recent weeks, suffered a severe foot injury Sunday during the Broncos’ 51-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Maybe, next year, the Broncos will try investing $7 million annually in a right tackle.

The Broncos signed the free-agent Watson to a three-year, $18.375 million contract in March, even though the injury-plagued tackle averaged just 7 games a season in his previous four years with the Oakland Raiders.

Although a strong run blocker, Watson struggled in pass protection in the seven games he played this season.

Watson replaced Donald Stephenson, who was signed as a free agent in 2016 to a three-year contract that paid him $6 million in year one.

With Watson finished, he will be replaced at right tackle Sunday night by either Allen Barbre, a left guard by trade, or Stephenson, who has barely played in his second season with the Broncos and missed the past two games with a strained calf.

Kouandjio, 24, is a 6-foot-7, 322-pound former All American who was the Bills’ second-round draft pick in 2014.

He started five games for the Bills last year, but then suffered a fall at his home in January that resulted in a hip injury that required surgery to repair.

He was released by both the Bills and the Lions this year.

