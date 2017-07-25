Broncos unveil new and improved play space at Boys and Girls club

The Denver Broncos and U.S. Bank unveiled the new sport court at the Denver Broncos Boys and Girls club on Tuesday, July 25. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - Many young kids in Colorado will now have a new and improved play space in Denver, and it's thanks in part to the Denver Broncos.

The team partnered with U.S. Bank to unveil a new sport court at the Denver Broncos Boys and Girls club Tuesday morning.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian, Linebacker Brandon Marshall and Safety Will Parks were just some of the players who made it for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

"This is a great place for kids to come to play games, have fun, do their homework and everything," Marshall said. "It helps keep them out of trouble."

The Boys and Girls club holds an extra place for some of the players who participated in it growing up. Marshall said the organization helped him a lot in his youth.

"Everybody really enjoyed going," Marshall said. "I did."

After the initial ceremony, several players and cheerleaders stuck around for a while to play sports with the kids.

"For us, it's obviously really rewarding," Siemian said. "When we have time, we love doing stuff like this."

