LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Mason Finley of the United States competes in the Men's Discus of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 5, 2017 in London, UK. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Steele, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - A Colorado high school graduate is making headlines on the world stage.

Buena Vista alum Mason Finley won bronze in the Men's Discus at the IAAF World Championships in London.

It's the first medal for a U.S. athlete in the event since 1999.

The 6'8" 350 pound former Colorado prep star took 3rd with a career-best throw of 68.03 meters.

Finley is used to big achievements. In high school, he set a national record in discus with a throw of 236 feet and six inches during the High Altitude Challenge in Alamosa.

