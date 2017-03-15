Buffs say goodbye after losing in first round of NIT

Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER - The Buffs call it a season after falling in the first round of the NIT to the University of Central Florida Knights 79-74 in Orlando, FL on Wednesday night.

Colorado chased the Knights on the scoreboard all night, only leading 3-0 at the start and tying the game 40-40 with less than three minutes into the second.

Sophomore B.J. Taylor lead the Knights in scoring with 26 points on the night, four short of Colorado's star Derrick White with 30 points.

White concluded the game 11 for 21 on shots with six rebounds and six assists. Despite a last minute shot to tie the game, White and Buffs were unable to sink the shot and catch their opponent.

The Buffs conclude their season 19-15 after falling in the first round.

