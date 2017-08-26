Aug 26, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles (28) carries the ball in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

DENVER - He was quick through the hole, then was about to make one of his patented cuts left for a big gain.

Jamaal Charles was flashing Jamaal again.

But then, something was wrong. Charles seemed to buckle awkwardly at his right knee while making the cut. Instead of breaking it off at time-warp speed like he did so many times in his previous football life with the Kansas City Chiefs, he settled for a 12-yard gain.

When Charles went into the trainer’s tent a couple plays later, there was fear something was amiss with his knee. After all, he had two surgeries on his right knee in the previous two seasons.

Turns out, Charles was getting evaluated for a concussion. As he was stumbling down following his awkward cut, a Green Bay defender hit him but good in the helmet.

He was cleared to return, which he did during the Broncos’ 2-minute drill at the end of the first half. The awkward cut? Nothing more than two years of rust.

In his first game with the Broncos, Charles had four carries for 27 yards, and two catches for 15 yards. He helped the Broncos rally from a 10-0 deficit to tie the Green Bay Packers, 10-10 at halftime in the preseason game Saturday night at eventually-renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos were up 20-17 in the fourth quarter.

In the second half, Broncos backup quarterback Paxton Lynch led a field goal drive for a 13-10 lead but he also suffered a right shoulder injury while getting sacked on the final offensive play of the series. Kyle Sloter came off the bench and threw a 21-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline to Hunter Sharp.

If Lynch is banged up for a couple weeks, does Sloter, an undrafted rookie from Northern Colorado, make the 53-man roster? Goodness, he's been the Broncos' best preseason story in years.

Charles looked a little sluggish but he also flashed just enough superior quickness to show the Broncos’ decision makers he can bring a dynamic element their offense hasn’t seen in years.

If the Broncos keep Charles on their 53-man roster – and why wouldn’t they? – and he plays game 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, he would be assured of making $1,328,125.

He can make an additional $78,125 per game, or $1.25 million if he plays in all 16 games. He can make an another $1.25 million if he reaches 1,400 all-purpose yards and the Broncos reach the playoffs.

The bet here is the Broncos would have a better chance of making the postseason with Charles than without him.

The third preseason game was not an easy game to evaluate. The team’s two stars -- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Broncos pass rusher Von Miller -- each played only two series.

Miller got a sack, but Rodgers left with a 10-0 lead even though he was only 3 of 5 for 12 yards.

Broncos starting quarterback Trevor Siemian started slowly, as he threw a bad interception that led to a Packers touchdown. But Siemian rallied. After starting 2 of 7 for 12 yards, he finished 11 of 15 for 115 yards. Siemian also scrambled for 16 yards during the Broncos’ touchdown drive. C.J. Anderson capped it with an untouched 16-yard run through an enormous hole.

The first half featured a pushing and yelling incident between Broncos’ linebacker Todd Davis and … teammate Aqib Talib. Davis was involved in a heated exchange with a Packer when Talib came in and pushed Davis away. Davis took offense and the two were spotted yelling at each other for a couple more minutes.

In the second half, nice runs by rookie tailback De'Angelo Henderson and Lynch moved the ball close enough for Brandon McManus to kick a 46-yard field goal. Lynch headed to the locker room after the drive, though, with a shoulder injury. Sloter replaced him.

In the final drive of the third quarter, Sloter completed a 20-yard pass to Sharp to the Packers' 21, then a 21-yard pass to Sharp for a touchdown. Sloter also played well in the Broncos' first two preseason games.

