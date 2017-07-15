Cherry Creek reciever commits to CU live on 9NEWS

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA, CHAVO)

Summer is the perfect time outside the hustle of school and sports for loads of student athletes to consider their futures after high school.

Intertwined with off-season training, student-athletes are visiting various colleges. For Cherry Creek's Dimitri Stanley, the black and gold in Boulder looked too good to pass up.

Colorado's top receiver in the Class of 2018 committed to the University of Colorado Boulder live on 9NEWS Saturday evening.

Stanley, one of the top Colorado high school football recruits this upcoming year, had narrowed down his decision to five different options: Colorado, Colorado State, Arizona State, Utah and Nebraska.

After careful consideration, the beautiful setting of Boulder, Colo. and the Buffs' coaching staff stole his favor.

"Coach [Darrin] Chiaverini and coach [Mike] MacIntyre really showed me love throughout the whole process, even when they saw pictures of me traveling everywhere else. They stuck around, and I could definitely see myself playing there the next four years," Stanley said.

The 6-foot wide receiver also had other offers from California Berkeley, Iowa State, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisville and Utah State.

A tough decision for any student-athlete, Stanley had didn't have to make the decision solo.

"My family is behind me 100 percent, has helped me the whole way through this process, and made everything a lot easier for me," he said. "[They've] taken a lot off my shoulder."

Dimitri will be following in his father's footsteps in Boulder. Walter Stanley led the Big Eight Conference in all-purpose yards in 1981 as a Buff, and went on to play several seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1985.

"One of the things that I wanted everyone to understand was I wanted it to be his decision, because it's somewhere he needs to spend the next four years, enjoying the campus and enjoying the school and most of all, being able to work and be coached by an individual outside of myself."

Dimitri and the Stanley family ushered in his decision to spend the next four years of his football and academic career starting the Fall of 2018 to suit up in the black and gold for the Colorado Buffaloes. He'll be joining Valor Christian quarterback Blake Stenstrom, who is also committed to Colorado in 2018.

© 2017 KUSA-TV