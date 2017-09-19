Chris Harris Jr. joins Emmanuel Sanders on the Broncos Huddle

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - Coming off one of their most dominant performances in quite a long time, Chris Harris Jr. will team-up with Emmanuel Sanders on the Broncos Huddle Wednesday, September 19.

Sanders scored twice against Dallas and Harris played a big roll in keeping that juggernaut Cowboys offense in check.

Sanders' touchdowns were his first of the season, but the 6th by quarterback Trevor Siemian. In fact no one in the NFL has more touchdowns than Siemian and no one is happier for him than Sanders.

On defense Aqib Talib got all of the attention courtesy his 10th pick-6, but Chris Harris Jr. also had an interception and had a pretty impressive return as well.

The Broncos travel to Buffalo for their first road trip of the season on Sunday. The Broncos offense has put up a lot of points, but the Bills defense has only allowed one touchdown so far this season.

The Bills offense hasn't done a lot so far this season, scoring just 3 points last week. Harris and the rest of the Denver defense aka the "No Fly Zone" plan to keep them quiet as always.

The Broncos Huddle every Wednesday night at 6:30pm on 9News.

