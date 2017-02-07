Christie Brinkley, 63, makes splash in 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue

Christie Brinkley, GSI Board Member, speaks at a panel discussion on Nuclear Non-proliferation and Disarmament May 6, 2009 at the United Nations in New York. ( DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DON EMMERT, 2009 AFP)

The year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is a family affair for Christie Brinkley and her two daughters.

The timeless beauty who turned 63 this month, shared an Instagram Monday night posing in the water next to her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18. Brinkley previously graced three consecutive covers of the magazine's issue dedicated to swimwear in 1979, 1980, and 1981.

of the trio all dressed in black. "I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycookby my side, whose going to be looking at me!"

Brinkley also thanked the magazine "for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!"

Brinkley was not the only model to preach about the importance of self-acceptance. Her daughters also took to the picture sharing app to talk about self-image.

Sharing the same photo as her mother, Brinkley Cook wrote that she had "a plethora of awkward phases," and that she "always somehow found something to pick on" when looking at her own reflection.

"My body and I have been through it all," Brinkley's daughter with former husband Peter Cook said. "But recently I have been liberated. I am healthy, I treat myself well, and for that I'm (sic) happy. I've looked in the mirror and been able to LOVE the things about my body that beauty norms deem 'undesirable'. I now have grown to know that my body is worthy of so many great things."

Brinkley Cook's sister, whose dad is Piano Man Billy Joel, also preached about embracing the body you are in.

"I don't have a completely flat tummy, or cellulite-free thighs...," she captioned a close-up shot of her wearing a bikini, "nor am I a model's height or shape. Neither are hundreds of millions of other beautiful women out there. SO WHAT? Does it really matter, in the end? All that matters is how YOU feel about yourself. Set your own standards of beauty; both internally and externally."

We consider their attitudes picture perfect.

