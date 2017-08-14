CHSAA releases preseason rankings for 2017 high school football season

CHSAA 2017 Preseason Football Rankings - Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com - & Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jack Eberhard - Jeremy Chavez)

KUSA - Preseason rankings of any kind are usually a topic for hot discussion and disagreement. But, in this case, there aren't many surprises, at least at the top.

CHSAA released its preseason rankings for the 2017 high school football season on Monday, and you probably could have guessed the No. 1 teams listed in each class.

The 8-man, 1A, 3A, 4A and 5A state champions lead the pack of their respective classes heading into the coming season

6-man - Flagler

8-man - Sedgwick County

1A - Strasburg

2A - Kent Denver

3A - Pueblo East

4A - Pine Creek

5A - Valor Christian

Last year's 2A state champions, La Junta is ranked No. 3, while the Kent Denver Sundevils leapfrogged the Tigers who had previously beat them in the title game last season.

With the return of star players like quarterback Joey Licht, running backs Charles McKissick and Joshua Mcdonald, as well as linebackers Will Morland and Noah Vansickle, last year's 2A football runner-up has strong potential.

The 6-man No. 1 for the 2017 season is the Flagler Panthers. The team dropped their football program last year because of a lack in numbers; however, with a new season ahead the Panthers are reloaded with student-athletes and ready to play for a 6-man state championship.

