Coaches agree: Eustachy gets Mountain West coach of the year, Clavell is player of the year

Gian Clavell and Larry Eustachy embrace after Colorado State narrowly beats Wyoming on February 28, 2017. (Photo: Reno Boyd)

FORT COLLINS--There doesn't seem to be much disagreement. Colorado State head man Larry Eustachy was the best coach in the Mountain West this year. And, Gian Clavell was the best player.

At least, that's according to the media--and now, the coaches.

After the Mountain West media honored the two as coach of the year and player of the year this past weekend, the conference coaches voted likewise Tuesday.

Once again, Emmanuel Omogbo also received conference first-team honors.

The three had a huge impact on the Rams nearly winning their first Mountain West regular season title in school history.

Clavell was tops in the league in scoring, averaging 21.2 points per game to lead CSU.

Omogbo, meanwhile, was a double-double machine, notching a league-record 13 this year.

The duo also nabbed spots on the Mountain West all-defensive team.

For Coach Eustachy, he led a team that finished 8-10 in league play last year to the cusp of its first Mountain West title, and the Rams did it, for the most part, with only seven players available.

After finishing second in the conference during the regular season, the Rams will now get ready for the Mountain West tournament--where they will go up against the winner of Wyoming and Air Force on Thursday.

