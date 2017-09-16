3 thoughts as No. 1 Alabama rolls past CSU

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) caries the ball against Colorado State Rams during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Photo: Marvin Gentry, Marvin Gentry)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The Alabama football team jumped out fast on the way to a 41-23 win over CSU on Saturday.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide (3-0) were up 17-0 early in the first quarter and forced two third-quarter interceptions to put the game away.

The Colorado State University football team briefly threatened, closing a 17-point deficit to seven, but the Rams (2-2) were unable to hang with the Crimson Tide for four quarters.

Here are three thoughts on the game played at Bryant-Denny stadium.

Alabama does what it does — In the words of Dennis Green, “they are who we thought they were.” Alabama was as advertised. The combination of size, speed, strength and depth was impressive. It’s easy to see why not only CSU couldn’t hang with the Tide, but why Alabama is a national title favorite. This is no Mountain West school.

