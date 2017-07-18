KUSA
A first look at CSU's new on-campus stadium

Allison Sylte, KUSA 1:23 PM. MDT July 18, 2017

KUSA - Colorado State University’s $220 million new on-campus stadium is almost done, and the 9NEWS sports team got a first look.

The university first broke ground on the project in September 2015. It came after years of deliberations and controversy in the surrounding community. 

The Coloradoan reports CSU will hold an open house at the new stadium on Aug. 5 -- and the first football game at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 against Oregon State. 

You can check out a photo tour of the stadium below: 

The field 

The weight room

Team meeting rooms

Locker rooms

Hall of Champions

 

