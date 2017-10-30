Buffs, Mines begin seasons with exhibition Monday night

Head coach Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes begin the 2017-18 season Monday night with an exhibition game vs. Colorado School of Mines. (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - The Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado Mines Orediggers men's basketball teams begin their seasons with an exhibition Monday night.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. at Coors Events Center in Boulder.

Colorado was picked ninth in the Pac-12 Media Day preseason poll, but the team could surprise if their young talent develops early.

Colorado has five scholarship true freshmen, two redshirt freshmen and one transfer that could make their game debuts on Monday night.

Colorado School of Mines, who finished 30-5 last season, were picked to finish second in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll.

Tickets to tonight's exhibition game, $5 for general admission and $10 for reserved seating, can be found here.

The Buffs' regular season begins Friday, November 10 against Northern Colorado.

Colorado School of Mines next plays November 10 at home against Lubbock Christian.

