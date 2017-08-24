Can't wait til Saturday? Check out CSU's new stadium now

A look at the field at CSU's new on-campus stadium. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The Colorado State University Rams will play its first football game on Saturday against the Oregon State Beavers in its brand-new, state-of-the-art stadium.

Fans are hyped -- CSU actually sold out of single-game tickets for the opening game.

Below is a sneak-peak of the stadium in case you can't wait until Saturday.

(Photo: Reno Boyd)

(Photo: KUSA)

(Photo: KUSA)

(Photo: Reno Boyd)

