Carter quickly changes the plan in Boulder

BOULDER-Quick to impress.

"Peyton is everything you want in a collegiate basketball player," University of Colorado head women's basketball coach JR Payne said. "She's a great teammate, she's loyal, she's honest, she's hard working. She's great in the classroom."

Peyton Carter's attitude shined at a recent practice while she was recovering from an injury. Unable to practice, she used the time to get some cardio in by running the stairs at the Coors Events Center on CU's campus.

"My mentality coming here was I'm going to to work my butt off," Carter said.

She's made such an impression on her head coach that Payne put the freshman on scholarship almost immediately after arriving on campus.

"When i was committed as a preferred walk-on a lot of people said 'she's not good enough to go there and she can't play there'. It's a reassurance that I know I'm meant to be here and I'm going to continue working hard," Carter said.

That work ethic. Coach Payne said she wishes she had six Peyton Carters.

"My parents have influenced me a lot and how to act on the court and off the court," Carter said.

Of course. Mom and Dad in Louisville deserve a lot of credit. Peyton spent hours with her dad at the rec center and in front of the screen.

"We watch film after my games, if I'm not helping someone up he's like, 'you need to help her up even if you're mad at her, help her up'," said Carter.

It's all paying off now, literally.

"They raised me to be who I am," Carter told 9NEWS.

Peyton is now on scholarship with her hometown team. She calls representing Colorado at Colorado a responsibility. Carter has proven that she will put in the work, but will there be any time left over for film review with Dad?

"He said 'If you're shots ever messed up and you want to fix it, just call me and I'll be there," Carter said. "I'm like 'OK Dad',".

