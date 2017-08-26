Colorado State football wins first game in new stadium, 58-27

Aug 26, 2017; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams RB Izzy Matthews celebrates his rushing touchdown in the 1st quarter against Oregon State at Sonny Lubick Field at Colorado State Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

The fans were waiting for a chance to start the party, and never stop. The roughly 40,000 people in attendance for Colorado State's historic stadium debut finally got their chance in the third quarter.

After Oregon State responded to practically ever Rams score throughout the first half, a pick-six from CSU's Tre Thomas finally let Fort Collins explode in celebration for good, as the Rams won their first game in the new stadium, 58-27.

On a tipped pass with under six minutes to go in the third, Thomas--an Overland High School grad--had the ball land right in his hands, and took it the other way 44 yards for a touchdown, giving Colorado State a 34-20 lead, and sending Sonny Lubick Field at Colorado State Stadium into pandemonium.

From there, the Rams would settle in.

After a weird sequence that led to a muffed punt, Oregon State struck quickly on a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 37-27.

But, there was no slowing down the Colorado State offense. Wide Receiver Michael Gallup had a fantastic day, and his 48-yard reception with just under 12 minutes to go set up a Nick Stevens to Detrich Clark 20-yard touchdown pass that made it 44-27 and essentially put the game away.

The second half belonged to the Rams defense. CSU forced five turnovers on the day, helping Colorado State pull away in the fourth quarter.

The first half in the stadium's history sure didn't lack excitement, either.

What initially looked like a defensive battle quickly turned into a solid showing from each offense.

After both teams went 3-and-out on their first possessions, Oregon State and Colorado State put together back-to-back 80-yard touchdown drives to make it 7-7 early in the first quarter.

The Beavers capitalized on CSU's blown secondary coverage with a 39-yard TD pass to start things off, but the Rams' offense responded with an impressive drive of its own.

Running Back Izzy Matthews scored the first points in the new stadium's history on a one-yard plunge to knot things up at 7.

The teams would then trade scores back and forth, as CSU took a 24-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Quarterback Nick Stevens finished the day with 334 passing yards and three touchdowns. Gallup had 134 receiving yards of his own, and Running Back Dalyn Dawkins had two scores.

The Rams's offense certainly showed that it has some power, putting up 525 yards of total offense.

After a great and historic day at Colorado State, the Rams will now prepare to take on CU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown Friday night.

