CSU football beats Utah State to move to 2-0 in Mountain West play

LOGAN, Utah (AP) - Nick Stevens threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns, and Colorado State jumped out to a big lead early and cruised to a 27-14 victory over Utah State on Saturday.

Stevens connected on scoring throws to Cameron Butler and Dalton Fackrell, and Izzy Matthews ran for a 5-yard touchdown as the Buffaloes built a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Dalyn Dawkins ran for 121 yards to lead Colorado State (4-2, 2-0 Mountain West). Matthews finished with 84 yards rushing.

Utah State's DJ Nelson blocked a punt and returned the ball 20 yards into the end zone to make it 24-7 with six minutes left before halftime. Kent Myers threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to LaJuan Hunt for Utah State (3-3, 1-1) with 1:37 remaining.

Colorado State had 509 yards of total offense. Utah State finished with 212 yards, of which 69 yards came in the Aggies' late scoring drive.

