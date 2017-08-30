CSU football showdown with CU likely to draw more than 70,000

CSU center Jake Bennett snaps the ball to quarterback Nick Stevens during last year's Rocky Mountain Showdown game in Denver against the University of Colorado. The teams meet again Friday night at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Photo: Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - More than 70,000 fans are expected to attend Friday's Rocky Mountain Showdown football game in Denver between CSU and CU.

That would be the largest crowd to see the in-state rivals play since 2003 and one of the six-largest crowds ever for a college football game in the state. The game is being played at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, the 76,125-seat home of the NFL's Denver Broncos.

"It's a unique atmosphere," said Mike MacIntyre, the University of Colorado's fifth-year coach. "I think there was right at 70,000 last year, and I think there should be over 70,000 this year. I think it should be loud and exciting."

Last year's game between the two schools drew 69,850, the largest crowd for the game since an overflow of 76,219 in 2003.

The combined tickets out reported by the two schools Tuesday were nearly 64,000, with additional sales and thousands of Denver Broncos club-level ticket-holders expected to opt in for the 6 p.m. game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, as their contracts allow. They had until Wednesday to make that determination, a manager at the NFL team's ticket office said.

