CSU football's first trip to Hawaii was a harrowing 13-day journey

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - They rode three different trains and spent 10 days on a ship battling a raging storm in the Pacific Ocean that left all but a handful of players “leaning far over the rail” of the S.S. Manoa with serious bouts of seasickness.

One player, fullback Fay Rankin, was hospitalized along the way with diphtheria.

By the time coach Harry Hughes and his 16 players on the football team from Colorado Agricultural College, as CSU was known at the time, arrived in Honolulu on Dec. 11, 1925, they were in no condition to play a game the following day, said John Hirn, author of “Aggies to Rams,” a book chronicling the history of Colorado State University’s football program.

“More than half of the players were still seasick when they took the field,” for the first game ever between CSU and Hawaii, Hirn wrote.

The teams will meet for the 24th time at 10 p.m. Saturday at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

