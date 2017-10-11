CSU 'state-pride' jerseys, related apparel a big hit

The 'State Pride' uniforms unveiled by Colorado State University on Thursday. They'll be worn Nov. 11 versus Boise State. (Photo: Colorado State University Athletics)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Replica “state-pride” jerseys are being sold before they reach the shelves at the CSU Bookstore, and other apparel in the Colorado state flag-themed series remains a big hit with consumers three weeks after its unveiling.

Colorado State University’s football program and Under Armour unveiled the “state-pride” uniforms it will wear for a Nov. 11 home game against Boise State on Sept. 21, and the university’s authorized retailers of licensed apparel have been overwhelmed by the demand ever since.

The 'State Pride' uniforms unveiled by Colorado State University on Thursday. They'll be worn Nov. 11 versus Boise State. (Photo: Colorado State University Athletics)

The new Scheel’s sporting goods store in Johnstown sold out of the jerseys in the first hour of its grand opening Sept. 30 and was out of “state-pride” hoodies, pullovers, polo shirts and T-shirts by lunchtime.

Online sales are booming, with higher-end items three to six weeks. Jerseys, which weren’t available at all last week, are now for sale online for $89.99 each and sold with a disclaimer that notes the item will be shipped no later than Nov. 17. Pullovers and polos, each priced at $62.99, will ship by Oct. 27. Those dates are conservative estimates, said Chris Ferris, CSU’s senior associate athletic director for sales, marketing and communications. Items should be available for shipping sooner.

What do you think - do you love the new look? Or do you think the team should tear the new unis... asunder?

Take our poll here!

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2xAUCIw

(Copyright © 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan, All Rights Reserved)