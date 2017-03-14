CSU to open stadium earlier, vs. Pac-12 team

The first game at the new on-campus stadium under construction at CSU will be played Aug. 26 instead of Sept. 9, school officials said Monday (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - CSU will play Oregon State in the first game at its new on-campus stadium this fall, moving that game up four weeks to Aug. 26, school officials announced Monday.

The Rams were originally scheduled to host Oregon State on Sept. 23 but began exploring options to move the game up when Colorado State University received a Mountain West schedule that did not include a bye week.

"Playing 12 consecutive weeks without a bye is a significant challenge, so we began to look at our nonconference schedule, and we were able to make the switch fairly quickly," third-year CSU coach Mike Bobo said in a news release. "We are all excited about the opening of the new stadium and playing football on campus, and now we get to celebrate that historic day sooner than we all expected.”

So, instead of opening the stadium Sept. 9 against Abilene Christian, a Football Championship Subdivision school, the Rams will face the Beavers of the Pacific-12 Conference on the opening weekend of the college football season.

The schedule change gives the Rams a bye between a Sept. 16 game at Alabama and their Sept. 30 Mountain West opener at Hawaii. The MW scheduled CSU with eight games over eight weeks, from Sept. 30 through Nov. 18. The Rams' week off fell on the final weekend of the regular season, Nov. 25, which would give the team an extra week to prepare for the Dec. 2 MW championship game if it were to win the Mountain Division to qualify.

