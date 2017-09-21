CSU unveils 'State Pride' uniforms and people are losing it

The 'State Pride' uniforms unveiled by Colorado State University on Thursday. They'll be worn Nov. 11 versus Boise State. (Photo: Colorado State University Athletics)

FORT COLLINS - When the Colorado State Rams take on Number 11-ranked Boise State in November, they won't have a single bit of green on their uniforms.

And it's on purpose.

For the Nov. 11 game, Colorado State University (in partnership with Under Armour), have come up with 'State Pride' uniforms which feature the Colorado flag and its signature colors of red, blue and yellow.

The jerseys and pants will be mostly white, while the players' helmets will sport the red and gold "C" recognizable on the state flag.

According to Colorado State:

"The royal blue stripes of the flag run along the center of the helmet from front to back, and down the outside of each pant leg. Jersey numbers are royal with red trim, and the words "Colorado State" appear in royal above the number on the front of the jersey."

People on Twitter seemed really excited about the Colorado-flag laden jerseys.

