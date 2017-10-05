CSU's Hughes Stadium to be demolished

Hughes Stadium (Photo: Austin Humphreys, the Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS - Before any developer can decide to move forward on plans for the site of CSU's Hughes Stadium, the former football stadium will need to be demolished.

On Thursday, the Colorado State University System Board of Governors unanimously approved the demolition or deconstruction of the venue off Overland Trail in west Fort Collins.

The nine- to 14-month process could cost $4 million to $6 million, according to Executive Vice Chancellor Amy Parsons. Part of the cost will depend on efforts to deal with hazardous materials such as asbestos.

"This deconstruction is not only important for the disposition of the property and our process but also because we are paying minimum maintenance and utilities on the property to prevent it from becoming a nuisance and keep it in a safe condition," Parsons said.

Read more at the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2krPBk8.

Fort Collins Coloradoan