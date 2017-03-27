CU football investigation report expected

Joe Tumpkin (Photo: CU Boulder)

KUSA - The University of Colorado Board of Regents is expected to meet with lawyers Monday to discuss how much the athletic department and head football coach Mike MacIntyre knew about the assault allegations against assistant coach Joe Tumpkin.

The official agenda for the meeting only says they are talking about personnel and legal issue, but it lines up with a report expected from the law firm the university hired to investigate Tumpkins.

Lawyers have been looking at the string of events that began with reports Tumpkins’ girlfriend called MacIntyre on Dec. 9 and said he had been abusive.

The woman told Sports Illustrated the coach told her the following day he’d briefed Athletic Director Rick George on the situation, and that they were considering how to properly respond.

But, the victim said she never heard from MacIntyre – or anyone else at CU – and instead was approached by Tumpkin’s attorney, who asked her to drop the matter.

In the meantime, Tumpkin was allowed to call defensive signals when the Buffalos played in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

Tumpkin wasn’t placed on administrative leave until Jan. 6. The university said this was because no criminal charges had been filed. The victim filed a report with Broomfield Police on Dec. 19 and applied for a restraining order the next day.

Tumpkin was forced to resign on Jan. 27.

Chancellor Phil DiStefano released a lengthy statement apologizing to the victim last month after the SI report surfaced. He conceded she “should have received an immediate response from the university pertaining to the actions we might take, as well as expressing concern for her safety and any support she needed to deal with repercussions of the trauma she suffered.”

In the SI report, the victim said she had been a victim of domestic violence at Tumpkins hands 80 times in 2015 and 2016. Documents from Broomfield Police put that number at more than 100.

DiStefano’s statement says he admits the university should have taken action sooner.

"We regret that as soon as each of us knew of the allegations of domestic violence, written evidence or not, we did not report them to our office of Institutional Equity and Compliance," the statement reads. "I am now making it clear to all CU Boulder mandatory reporters that even when they become aware of possible domestic abuse that does not involve a person affiliated with the campus, I want them to err on the side of reporting it to OIEC. In hindsight, we should have done so here."

During Monday’s meeting, the regents could take action on MacIntyre’s contract extension through 2021.

