CU football player arrested for domestic violence

KUSA - University of Colorado Buffalos cornerback Anthony Julmisse was arrested late Sunday night on multiple charges, including domestic violence.

According to jail records, the 19-year-old faces also faces charges for third-degree assault and two counts of harassment.

He’s due in court Friday.

Additional details about what led up to Julmisse’s arrest were not released.

He played in all 13 of CU’s games last year – and was one of four true freshman to see the field, according to CU’s website.

In a statement, football head coach Mike MacIntyre said Julmisse has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities and that the allegations have been reported to the university.

You can read MacIntyre’s full statement below:

“Anthony has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, and we will determine any further disciplinary action after receiving more information. I am very troubled by these allegations, as they do not represent the values of our university and our football program. I have reported the allegations to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance so that it may conduct any appropriate inquiries.”

