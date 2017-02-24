DU freshman Ethan Walker better than billed so far

Ethan Walker (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - When DU head coach Bill Tierney recruited Ethan Walker he knew he was getting one of the best lacrosse players in the country.

Based on the way Walker has started his college career, DU may have gotten a player even better than expected.

In his first two games with the Pioneers, Walker has scored 6 goals, back-to-back hat tricks.

Hat trick is a term most commonly used in hockey, which is another sport Walker played and played well.

Ethan could have been elite on the ice as well, but he believes lacrosse was the correct sport and Bill Tierney agrees with him.

