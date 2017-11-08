DU Pioneers fall to third in latest hockey poll

Liam Finlay of the Denver Pioneers is knocked to the ice during the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship game at the United Center on April 8, 2017. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Following two losses to Western Michigan over the weekend, the Denver University Pioneers men's hockey team fell to third in the USA Hockey poll released Monday. Denver had spent four weeks atop the poll.

The Pioneers have a chance to bounce back in the standings this weekend.

Denver (4-2-2) hosts first-place St. Cloud State (7-0-0) on Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11 at Magness Arena.

