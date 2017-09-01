Enjoy the Rocky Mountain Showdown while you can

CSU football players go head-to-head with CU players during the second half of last year's Rocky Mountain Showdown in Denver. The schools only have three more games against each other scheduled in Denver, including this year's matchup on Friday night (Photo: Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports)

KUSA - The state will be divided Friday evening, but it’s cool: it’s only just for a day, and it’s because of college football.

The Colorado State University Rams will take on the University of Colorado Buffalos at 6 p.m. at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Early ticket sales suggest the crowd could top 70,000 – this would be the biggest attendance number since 2003.

Maybe that’s because folks want to enjoy our state’s biggest rivalry while they can. After this Rocky Mountain Showdown, only two more CU vs. CSU games are scheduled (the last one’s in 2020 at the new on-campus stadium in Fort Collins).

There won’t be a showdown in 2021 or 2022, but the Fort Collins Coloradoan reports the schools have a verbal agreement to meet again in 2023 and 2024.

This year’s matchup between CU and CSU is better than last year, which wasn’t much of a showdown. The Buffs slaughtered the Rams by 37 points, and later went on to have a season where they cracked the top 10 and won the PAC 12.

But, the Buffs have lost a few critical seniors, like quarterback Sefo Liufau, and a few core defensive players.

CSU, meanwhile, dominated Oregon State 58-27 last week, making them undefeated in their new on-campus stadium.

You can watch the showdown on the PAC 12 network, but if you want to see it in person, know that tickets are going fast.

CU has told 29,576 tickets as of Wednesday afternoon – 9,829 of those went to students.

CSU had 31,373 tickets sold as of mid-day Wednesday, school spokesperson Paul Kirk said, including 8,633 that were sold to students.

The school only had 435 remaining for the general public and 434 left for students.

Ticketmaster still has a few nosebleed seats available for $55, and you can find more seat options on StubHub ranging from $58 to $199.



