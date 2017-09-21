Housing, open space, amphitheater pitched as Hughes Stadium's future

Don Reichert An aerial view of Hughes Stadium with Dixon (left) and Horsetooth (top) reservoirs in the background. (Photo: Don Reichert)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Housing? Amphitheater? Open space?

Colorado State University on Wednesday began the long process of charting the future of Hughes Stadium, its former football venue at the base of the foothills off Overland Trail in west Fort Collins.

More than 200 Fort Collins residents weighed in on the land, traffic and open space around the stadium during the first of two listening sessions held by CSU and its consultants, ICON Venue Group.

Opinions fell into three general camps: Keep the 160 acres as open space, build housing that is affordable and accessible to local residents and CSU staff, or create a music venue.

CSU has said Hughes will be torn down to make way for whatever comes next. The stadium, as is, has little value. CSU previously estimated demolition costs at about $3 million.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2xqSzKc

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan