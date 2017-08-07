Here's how USA TODAY thinks Colorado college football teams will do this year

(Photo: Coloradoan)

KUSA - College football will officially start on August 26, and USA TODAY Sports released their annual predictions just a few weeks out.

The last time USA TODAY Sports made projections on a Colorado football team, Coloradans were not happy.

In their NFL projections, they predicted that the Denver Broncos will go 7-9 and lose the AFC West this year.

RELATED: Broncos fans have hope despite USA TODAY Sports being mean

Here are their 2017 College Football projections:

The Colorado Buffaloes are predicted to go 7-5 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12 conference.

The Air Force Falcons are predicted to go 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the Mountain West conference, while the Colorado State Rams are predicted to go 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

CSU Rams will play against the Oregon State Beavers on August 26.

CU Boulder's first game will be against CSU Rams on September 1. The first game for the Air Force Falcons will be on September 2 against the Virginia Military Institute Keydets.

© 2017 KUSA-TV