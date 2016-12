Colorado Avalanche get blown out by Toronto Maple Leafs

Dec 22, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Toronto left wing Matt Martin (15) falls to the ice with Avalanche center Carl Soderberg (34) after a collision in the third period. The Maple Leafs won 6-0. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

DENVER (AP) - Nazem Kadri scored twice, Frederik Andersen stopped 38 shots for his first shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Colorado Avalanche 6-0 on Thursday night.

Auston Matthews scored his team-leading 16th goal to get the Maple Leafs started in the first period. James Van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist, and Connor Brown and Frederik Gauthier also scored for Toronto.

Andersen earned his seventh career shutout, and it was an easy one for the NHL veteran. The Maple Leafs scored five goals in 21:29 spanning the first and second periods, starting with Matthews' goal at 7:13 of the first.

Gauthier's first goal of the season at 8:42 of the second ended Semyon Varlamov's night. The Colorado goalie allowed five goals on 18 shots and was replaced by Calvin Pickard.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.