Colorado Avalanche reassign three players

Conor Timmins of the Colorado Avalanche brings the puck out from behind the net against the Minnesota Wild at the Pepsi Center on September 24, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2017 Getty Images)

DENVER - The regular season roster of the Avalanche is beginning to take shape.

The Colorado Avalanche have reassigned three players, the organization announced Tuesday.

Centers Reid Petryk and Dominic Toninato were reassigned to the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League and defenseman Conor Timmins was sent to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, a junior hockey team.

The Avs roster now sits at 29 players and will be cut down to 23 next week.

The final preseason game for the Avalanche is in Las Vegas against the expansion Golden Knights on Thursday.

The puck drops on the regular season Thursday, October 5 at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

© 2017 KUSA-TV