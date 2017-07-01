Colorado Avalanche sign goaltender Jonathan Bernier to a one-year deal

KUSA - The Colorado Avalanche have a replacement for recently departed goaltender Calvin Pickard.
The team announced Saturday that the club has signed former Ducks movie goalie Jonathan Bernier to a one-year contract.
He'll join goaltender Semyon Varlamov to make up the team's tandem of net protectors on the roster.
Bernier played in 39 games last year for the Ducks, notching a 2.50 goals-against average on his way to a 21-7-4 record in front of the net.
The veteran--who was drafted with the 11th overall pick in 2006--won a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2011 when he was the backup to Jonathan Quick.
Arguably his best year came with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2016-17 season, when he won a career-high 26 games.
