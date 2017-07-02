Colorado basketball prepares for Italy trip

Xavier Johnson - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Xavier Johnson - USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER - The University of Colorado Basketball team isn't getting much of a break from basketball this summer. They're hard at work already hitting the court for summer practices.

Don't feel too bad for the Buffaloes because they're working a little harder during what would normally be an off-season, the CU men's basketball team is heading to Italy this summer to play some professional basketball teams.

Everyone on the team is excited to be heading to Italy, it's not your traditional college basketball road trip, but they all know it is a business trip. Ten extra practices may take away from some of their summer vacation, but Colorado will also have a little time to enjoy the trip.

The team will leave for Italy on August 14 and are scheduled to make visits to Rome, Venice, Florence, and Como.

