Colorado basketball represents in NIT and NCAA DII Tournaments

Javon Harris - CSU Athletics/USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Javon Harris - CSU Athletics/USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER - They didn't make the NCAA Tournament; however, they made the next best thing, the National Invitational Tournament.

The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team as well as the Colorado State men's and women's basketball teams will represent the state in the NCAA Division I NIT after falling short in their conference tournaments last week.

The Ram's women's team fell to the Boise State Broncos 65-61 in the second round of the Mountain West Tournament, and were unable to defend the conference title they had won in 2016. Seniors Elin Gustavsson and Ellen Nystrom will get a chance to cap their season off on a high note starting Thursday in the first round of the WNIT against Saint Mary's College at Moby Arena in Fort Collins.

After falling to Nevada in the Mountain West title game, the Rams' men's basketball team earns a place in the NIT as a No. 4 seed and will play the No. 5 seeded College of Charleston Cougars Tuesday, at 7pm.

The men's team is 25-11 heading into the opening round of the NIT, while the Cougars are 25-9. Charleston defeated Mountain West Conference's Boise State by a healthy score of 60-47 at the beginning of the year.

In Boulder, the Buffs find themselves in NIT as a No. 5 seed. They will play the No. 4 seeded University of Central Florida Knights--a member of the American Athletic Conference (ACC) with a 21-11 record.

The Buffs lost out on any NCAA tournament chances after falling to the Arizona Wildcats--a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament--in the quarterfinals last week.

Although the Division I teams have all fallen out of NCAA Tournament hopes and will now compete in the NIT, the Division II Colorado School of Mines Orediggers will be playing in the Sweet 16 of the Division II Men's Basketball Championship.

TV Schedules for NIT, WNIT and NCAA DII Men's Basketball Championship.

