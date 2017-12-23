Colorado Blizzard take on in-state rival in the 'I-25 Derby'

(Photo: Colorado Blizzard)

KUSA - It's a battle between two in-state MASL-2 teams starting Saturday at 7:05 p.m. right here in Denver!

The Colorado Blizzard are taking on the Colorado Inferno in the team's second home game of the season. Both teams play in the Major Arena Soccer League's Development League, or MASL-2 for short.

Arena soccer is a lot like field soccer, except teams play 5-on-5 with a smaller ball, smaller pitch and play during quarters instead of halves. The games are usually fast-paced, high-scoring and all action. No more 0-0 draws after 90 minutes of play time (partly because MASL games are 60 minutes)!

Last week, the Inferno took on the Detroit Waza Flo at home and dominated them 17 - 7. The Blizzard? They beat the Waza Flo 10 - 2 in their inaugural home game a day later.

The Blizzard is the home team from Denver, while they Inferno hail from Colorado Springs. This is the first time both teams are playing each other, making this game the inaugural "I-25 Derby!"

The Blizzard is proud to announce #YouGiveWeGive. Fans can donate a box of protein bars for the

Blizzard’s School Nutrition Program at the game to receive a promo code for $5 off future tickets - you must have a valid email to take advantage of the promotion.

More about the Blizzard:

Prior to joining M2, the Blizzard were standout members of the Premier Arena Soccer League, an amateur league founded in 1997, boasting a lifetime record of 41-7-7 and were twice PASL Rocky Mountain Division Champion (2010-11 and 2011-12) and twice PASL Regular Season Champion (2010-11 and 2011-12).

The team currently sits 1-0 in the East Division of MASL-2 after beating The Detroit Waza Flo last weekend.

