Colorado close to adding high school basketball mercy rule

Basketball Dunk (Photo: Noam Galai / noamgalai.com)

THE COLORADOAN - Colorado is inching closer to adding a mercy rule for high school basketball.

On Thursday, the Colorado High School Activities Association's basketball committee unanimously recommended adding such a rule, according to CHSAANow.com.

The mercy rule would lead to a running clock in a game when the point margin reaches 35 or more after three quarters.

The recommendation will be voted on by the legislative council in April.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2kXWGs7

