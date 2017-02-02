Colorado close to adding high school basketball mercy rule

THE COLORADOAN - Colorado is inching closer to adding a mercy rule for high school basketball.
On Thursday, the Colorado High School Activities Association's basketball committee unanimously recommended adding such a rule, according to CHSAANow.com.
The mercy rule would lead to a running clock in a game when the point margin reaches 35 or more after three quarters.
The recommendation will be voted on by the legislative council in April.
