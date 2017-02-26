Colorado Eagles earn 15th straight victory

Eagles win 15th consecutive win in 7-1 showing vs the Utah Grizzlies. - Standout Imagery (Photo: Standout Imagery)

LOVELAND - The Colorado Eagles made team history on Saturday tying their team record for most consecutive wins since the 2006-07 season.

The Eagles handed the Utah Grizzlies a 7-1 loss for their 15th consecutive win, and a dominating win at that.

Forward Alex Belzile had a big night for the Eagles netting a pair of goals, while at the other end of the ice, Clarke Saunders recorded 26 saves for his 10th consecutive win in net.

The Eagles scored two goals out of their six power play opportunities and shut out the Grizzlies on all seven of their chances with the man advantage.

Their win against the Grizzlies lifted the Eagles (38-14-4) to the top of the East Coast Hockey League with 80 points, just ahead of the Toledo Walleye (79 points).

Colorado’s 15-game winning streak ties the 2008-09 Victoria Salmon Kings for the third longest winning streak in ECHL history. The longest winning streak in league history came in March 2015 after the South Carolina Stingrays won 18 consecutive games.

The Eagles continue their eight-game home stand against the record holder, the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday, March 1 at the Budweiser Events Center.

(© 2017 KUSA)