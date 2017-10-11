Colorado Eagles to become new AHL affiliate of the Avalanche

The Colorado Eagles will serve as the Avalanche's AHL affiliate beginning with the 2018-19 season. (Photo: Twitter: @Avalanche)

KUSA - The Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles are about to begin a new partnership.

The Eagles will serve as the American Hockey League affiliate of the Avalanche for the 2018-19 season, the hockey clubs announced on Tuesday. The San Antonio Ramage will continue to be the AHL affiliate of the Avalanche for the 2017-18 season.

The Colorado Eagles, the 2017 ECHL champions, previously served as the ECHL affiliate of the Avalanche.

This season the Eagles have joined the AHL, officially becoming the league's 31st franchise on Tuesday. The Eagles play their home games at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

"We are thrilled to begin this partnership with the Eagles franchise," said Avalanche Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic, in a statement on the Colorado Avalanche website. "The Eagles are a first-class organization with a history of winning and we would like to thank (Eagles CEO) Martin Lind and his entire staff for all their hard work on this. We are excited that Avalanche fans can now see our top prospects competing and developing in an outstanding environment just up the road."

“Next year we’re bringing the second best hockey league to Northern Colorado. People should be very excited for this.”

