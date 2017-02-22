Colorado football won't be distracted

Ron Cheroy - USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Cheroy - USA TODAY Sports)

BOULDER - The Colorado Buffaloes football team got a glimpse into what the program could be and more coming off their best season in 14 years on the field.

Not since the team was coached by Gary Barnett and competing in the Big 12 Conference in 2001 has the team had a ten-win season. That year the Buffs went 10-3 and had five wins against top 25 teams, only to lose to the No. 2 Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl.

The team finished 10-4 last season after finishing 4-9 the previous season in the Pac 12 Conference. Now that the Buffs got a taste of success, they won't be distracted.

"Guys are coming out here and they're excited because they know what we're capable of," defensive back Isaiah Oliver said.

The Buffs are focused on not regressing to their old ways but building on the foundation they had created last season.

However, the university is still dealing with a recent domestic violence charge against a former assistant coach, Joe Tumpkin.

"It definitely hasn't been distracting to none of us," said running back Phillip Lindsay. "Coach Mac hasn't brought it up, and we haven't brought it up to Coach Mac, because at the end of the day, we're in it together.

"We have one goal and that's to continue to win here and we have to get a Pac 12 Championship," Lindsay said.

To play in the Pac 12 title game was a major turn around for the program; however, the will to win it will be even greater this next year.

No distraction will take the focus off that goal.

