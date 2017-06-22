Colorado native and CU Buff Derrick White gets drafted 29th overall by San Antonio Spurs

Jan 28, 2017; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado guard Derrick White reacts after a play in the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Coors Events Center. The Buffaloes defeated the Ducks 74-65. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

DENVER - There was a time when Derrick White was just a 6-foot guard from Legend High School with no scholarship offers from any major college.

Fast forward five years, and the Colorado Native is a first round NBA Draft pick going to play for one of the best organizations in pro sports.

Such is the remarkable journey of White.

With the 29th pick Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs selected the former Colorado Buffalo--making him the 14th Colorado high school basketball player ever drafted in the first round of the NBA.

Going to the Spurs might be one of the best possible landing spots for White, who now gets to play for legendary coach Gregg Popovich.

The Legend graduate caught a break after high school when NCAA Division II University of Colorado Colorado Springs gave him a shot to come play ball at their school.

But, after a growth spurt and an incredible rise in his overall game, White ended up being the second-leading scorer in the entire country by his final year at UCCS.

It was enough to get him noticed at the Division I level, and pretty soon, CU came calling.

This past year with the Buffs, he led Colorado with 18.1 points per game and was named to the Pac 12's All-Conference first team.

Now, he'll join a team that not only made it to the Western Conference Finals this year, but is considered a dynasty in sports with 5 championships since 1999.

The Nuggets--who worked out White recently--could have taken the Colorado kid with pick No. 24, but elected to take Syracuse Forward Tyler Lydon instead.

